Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%.

HARP has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1,331.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

