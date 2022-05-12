Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HARP. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.66.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $1.78 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

