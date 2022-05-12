Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HSC shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $627.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 279,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Harsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Harsco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.