Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Tops $27.83 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $41.15 or 0.00139328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $27.83 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 694,237 coins and its circulating supply is 676,210 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.