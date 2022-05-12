Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells $13,261.60 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) SVP Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $13,261.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lesley Billow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $14,616.80.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10.

NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 1,645,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

