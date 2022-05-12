HC Wainwright Trims ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price to $2.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRQR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,469.79% and a negative return on equity of 51.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.