Head to Head Analysis: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HealthEquity and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 1 12 0 2.92 TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $78.71, suggesting a potential upside of 45.39%. TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $87.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and TriNet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $756.56 million 6.00 -$44.29 million ($0.53) -102.15 TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.10 $338.00 million $5.77 13.88

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -5.85% 3.49% 2.08% TriNet Group 8.15% 50.20% 12.51%

Summary

TriNet Group beats HealthEquity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

