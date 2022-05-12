Head to Head Survey: CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) vs. Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Altra Industrial Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.90 billion 1.28 $27.70 million $0.50 74.88

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than CleanTech Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CleanTech Acquisition and Altra Industrial Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altra Industrial Motion 0 1 3 0 2.75

CleanTech Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.58%. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus target price of $61.26, indicating a potential upside of 66.02%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion 1.72% 10.54% 5.14%

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats CleanTech Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S). The PTT segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, universal joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The A&S segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, and motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand. It serves in North America, the rest of Europe, Germany, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.