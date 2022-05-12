Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. 259,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.