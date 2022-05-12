HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Cut to €59.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($63.16) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HDELY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 99,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,634. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.