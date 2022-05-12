Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.39

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 460327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74.

In other Hemostemix news, Director Thomas Smeenk sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$93,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,125 shares in the company, valued at C$357,033.14.

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

