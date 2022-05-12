Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($91.58) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($77.89) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.80.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

