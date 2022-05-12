Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Shares Down 0.1%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 589,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 713% from the average session volume of 72,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to engage in the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.

