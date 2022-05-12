Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Sells $1,787,975.28 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HSIC opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

