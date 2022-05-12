Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) VP Sells $1,250,357.90 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Henry Schein stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.
Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
