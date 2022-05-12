Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HRTX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 372,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,167. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $340.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $18.39.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.
About Heron Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
