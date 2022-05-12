HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 37,735 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 899,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,829,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 490,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.