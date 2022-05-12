HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 78,640 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,640 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

