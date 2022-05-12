HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 203,751 Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 26.12% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13,109.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

