HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.27% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $24,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.