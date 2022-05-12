HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 222,447 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,447 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 179,202 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,352.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.