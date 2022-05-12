HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,407 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in CDW by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in CDW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $164.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average is $184.26. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $159.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.