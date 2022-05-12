HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,535 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,069,000 after buying an additional 811,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $1,231,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,631 shares of company stock worth $31,788,588. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.