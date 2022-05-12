HighTower Advisors LLC Has $20.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

