HighTower Advisors LLC Has $22.10 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 294.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $116.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.72.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.82.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.