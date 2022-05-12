HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Hub Group worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hub Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG opened at $73.18 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

