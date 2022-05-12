HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 45,963 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,963 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,461,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $139,544,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $5,036,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

SCHW stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

