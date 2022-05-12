Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

NYSE:HI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 495,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillenbrand has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

