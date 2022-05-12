Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:HGV opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

