HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.51-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.96 million.

Shares of HRT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 296,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,770,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $3,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

