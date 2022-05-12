HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.51-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.96 million.
Shares of HRT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 296,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,770,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $3,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000.
About HireRight (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.