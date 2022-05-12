Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period.

About Holly Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

