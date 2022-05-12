Honda Motor (HMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.