Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Director Joseph J. Savage Purchases 5,000 Shares

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 197,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,917. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $286.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

