H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. 143,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $28.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 836,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after buying an additional 53,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

