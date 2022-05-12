Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.16.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 21,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,172. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

