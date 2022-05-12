Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,210,000 after buying an additional 134,772 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,243,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 294,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 504,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 711,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,368,174. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.