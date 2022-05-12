Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

HUN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $343,189,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $141,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

