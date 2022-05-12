HYCON (HYC) Price Down 60.5% This Week

HYCON (HYC) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $183,630.23 and approximately $67,862.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 60.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00038092 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

