Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HYFM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,220. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

