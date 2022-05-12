iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.75

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$60.75 and last traded at C$61.14, with a volume of 98174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.61.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$72.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

