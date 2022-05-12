IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Shares of IAC opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.0% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

