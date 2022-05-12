ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICF's government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. The company has multi-year relationships with several government and commercial clients and serves a diverse set of markets. Global presence and diversity of markets ensures diversified and consistent revenue growth for the company. Buyouts help enhance subject matter knowledge, expand offerings and provide scale in particular geographies. However, investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions have increased ICF's operating costs and expenses. This is likely to keep the company's bottom line under pressure going forward. The company's shares have declined in the year-to-date period.”

ICFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

