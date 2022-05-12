Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.Ichor also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.94 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 8,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,729. Ichor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ichor by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

