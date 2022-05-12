Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.64 million.Ichor also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

ICHR opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ichor has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $58.75.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ichor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ichor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

