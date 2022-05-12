Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 249662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Ichor by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.10.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

