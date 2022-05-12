Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $720.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.