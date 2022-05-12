ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $37,005.01 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.50. 18,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,800. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.04 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.19 and a 200-day moving average of $226.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,395,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,911,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,649,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

