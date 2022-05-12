IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 356,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.78. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

