IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%.
Shares of IDYA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 356,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.78. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
