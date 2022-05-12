IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $12.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $346.23. 29,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,454. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.00 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.57.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

