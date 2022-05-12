Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Idle has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $31,368.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002264 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00594199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,860.48 or 2.01836372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,834,975 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.